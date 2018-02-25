Meet Thrive+® | as Seen on ABC’s Shark Tank!
Thrive+® is designed to reduce alcohol’s negative health effects in a safe, effective, and socially responsible manner.
For best results, use Thrive+® After-Alcohol Aid™ & ORS™ after your last alcoholic beverage or before going to bed.
As seen in Inc. Magazine, USA Today, The Huffington Post… and on ABC’s Shark Tank!
If you learned about Thrive+® through ABC’s Shark Tank, use the code “SHARKTANK” in checkout for 10% off your order. (Offer ends 11:59pm Monday 2/26/18.)
Thrive+® After-Alcohol Aid™
Thrive+® After-Alcohol Aid™ works primarily by 1) reducing short-term alcohol withdrawal, 2) providing your liver with what it needs to break down alcohol and its other toxic by-products, and 3) replacing vitamins and minerals lost during alcohol consumption. Our After-Alcohol Aid™ is based on clinical research, human studies, and is covered by granted patent US 9,603,830 B2: “Compositions and methods for preventing and recovery from detrimental effects of alcohol consumption.” Thrive+® After-Alcohol Aid™ is designed specifically to reduce alcohol’s negative effects and promote a healthier & happier consumption of alcohol. Just take two to four capsules before going to bed!
Thrive+® ORS™
Thrive+® ORS™ works primarily by optimizing the Sodium Glucose Co-Transport System. This is a scientific way of stating that our product takes advantage of osmosis to offer the best possible hydration achievable following alcohol consumption. In clinical studies, researchers found that our formula (the ratio of our active ingredients) is more effective at rehydrating than even IV bag therapy! Thrive+® ORS™ comes in a lemon-lime flavor and is designed specifically to aid in recovery from alcohol-induced dehydration. Simply mix a scoop of our ORS™ with 8-12 oz of water and take with Thrive+® After-Alcohol Aid™.
Customer Reviews
Seriously helps! We took these while in Vegas on vacation. Took 3 pills and water before bed and my hangover was so much better. No upset stomach, minimal headache and more energy than normal. Nothing is going to help 100% but this made the vacation so much better.Sharon
The product does do what it says. I enjoy my wine maybe a little too much, but if I take three Thrive+ capsules before bed time I feel great the next day. Also the company is there for you if you have any questions!Michele
Tried it last night after a solid happy hour. Took it in combination with their ORS mix. I expected to wake up in the morning with a slight headache and grogginess but I felt…clean. Had my usual cup of coffee in the morning and it was a very normal morning.*Jim
I am a physician and understand the value of adequate hydration and replacement of electrolytes so I decided to try Thrive+. After the first dose, I woke the next morning feeling great. I was even able to work out at the gym!*Lisa
I took it with my Thrive+® After-Alcohol Aid™ capsules and it works. The flavor is a little salty with a lime flavor and some sweet… kind of like a margarita.*Nicole
Works as intended! Easily mixed into a glass of water and/or can be shaken up in a water bottle. For people who are always on the go with travel, dinner, and meetings, this will leave you feeling refreshed in the morning.*Rachel
*Individual results may vary.
Thrive+® Certifications
GMP Certified Manufacturing
The manufacturing of Thrive+® adheres to all GMP regulation.
FDA Registered Facility
Thrive+® is completely manufactured in a US Food & Drug Administration certified facility.
Manufactured in New York
Thrive+® is completely manufactured in New York, USA.
After-Alcohol Aid™ + ORS™ = Better Together.
For maximum efficacy take 2-4 Thrive+® After-Alcohol Aid™ capsules with 1-2 water bottles mixed with Thrive+® ORS™ after your last alcoholic beverage or before going to bed.
